VTEX (VTEX) Price Target Decreased by 10.79% to 6.56

The average one-year price target for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) has been revised to $6.56 / share. This is a decrease of 10.79% from the prior estimate of $7.36 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.68% from the latest reported closing price of $3.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in VTEX. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTEX is 0.08%, an increase of 34.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 75,944K shares. The put/call ratio of VTEX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 38,435K shares representing 39.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 7,034K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,285K shares , representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 31.71% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,706K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares , representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 39.51% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,531K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares , representing an increase of 66.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 77.44% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,492K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 44.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 115.12% over the last quarter.

