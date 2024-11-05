VTEX Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

VTEX (VTEX) has released an update.
VTEX, a company operating in the e-commerce sector, reported a notable increase in its total revenue, reaching $165.2 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, compared to $140.8 million in the same period of the previous year. The growth was largely driven by a rise in subscription revenue, which increased to $158.2 million from $132.1 million. This financial performance reflects VTEX’s strong market position and potential for continued expansion.
