VTEX Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

VTEX, a company operating in the e-commerce sector, reported a notable increase in its total revenue, reaching $165.2 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, compared to $140.8 million in the same period of the previous year. The growth was largely driven by a rise in subscription revenue, which increased to $158.2 million from $132.1 million. This financial performance reflects VTEX’s strong market position and potential for continued expansion.

