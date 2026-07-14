VTEX or SE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Internet - Software stocks are likely familiar with VTEX (VTEX) and Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, VTEX is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that VTEX is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

VTEX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.07, while SE has a forward P/E of 26.70. We also note that VTEX has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83.

Another notable valuation metric for VTEX is its P/B ratio of 3.01. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SE has a P/B of 5.21.

These metrics, and several others, help VTEX earn a Value grade of B, while SE has been given a Value grade of C.

VTEX has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than SE, so it seems like value investors will conclude that VTEX is the superior option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.