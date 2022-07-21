VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) one-year losses have grown faster than shareholder returns have fallen, but the stock spikes 14% this past week

This week we saw the VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) share price climb by 14%. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 85%. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$80m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

VTEX isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year VTEX saw its revenue grow by 25%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 85% lower during the year. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:VTEX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 21st 2022

This free interactive report on VTEX's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt VTEX shareholders are happy with the loss of 85% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 14%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 41%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for VTEX you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.