News & Insights

Stocks
VTEX

Vtex initiated with a Neutral at Citi

December 05, 2024 — 06:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi initiated coverage of Vtex (VTEX) with a Neutral rating and $6.70 price target Following the 2020-21 overinvestment hangover, the company “sobered up” in 2022-23 by holding back on operating expenditure and saw its revenue growth pick up, which was followed by sentiment and the stock price, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi adds however that it now sees a gloomier short-term, with downward revenue revisions on FX headwinds, marginal FX-neutral growth deceleration, and higher rates for longer in Brazil.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VTEX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.