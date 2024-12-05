Vtex initiated with a Neutral at Citi

Citi initiated coverage of Vtex (VTEX) with a Neutral rating and $6.70 price target Following the 2020-21 overinvestment hangover, the company “sobered up” in 2022-23 by holding back on operating expenditure and saw its revenue growth pick up, which was followed by sentiment and the stock price, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi adds however that it now sees a gloomier short-term, with downward revenue revisions on FX headwinds, marginal FX-neutral growth deceleration, and higher rates for longer in Brazil.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VTEX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.