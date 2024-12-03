VTEX Announces $30 Million Share Buyback Program

VTEX (VTEX) has released an update.

VTEX has announced a $30 million share repurchase program to boost investor confidence, following strong Black Friday-Cyber Monday performance. The program, approved by the Board of Directors, allows for flexible repurchase of Class A common shares over a year. This move highlights VTEX’s commitment to maintaining business health amidst foreign exchange challenges.

