VTEX Announces $30 Million Share Buyback Program

December 03, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

VTEX (VTEX) has released an update.

VTEX has announced a $30 million share repurchase program to boost investor confidence, following strong Black Friday-Cyber Monday performance. The program, approved by the Board of Directors, allows for flexible repurchase of Class A common shares over a year. This move highlights VTEX’s commitment to maintaining business health amidst foreign exchange challenges.

