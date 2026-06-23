VTES vs. VGSH: Which Vanguard Bond ETF Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

The Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) offers a higher dividend yield and lower expense ratio than the Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTES).

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) provides interest income that is generally exempt from federal income taxes.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) has a higher maximum drawdown and a higher total return over the last three years.

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The Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:VTES) provides income exempt from federal taxes, while the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) offers a slightly lower expense ratio and a higher yield backed by U.S. government debt.

Investors looking for stability often turn to short-term bond funds to preserve capital while generating income. While both of these Vanguard offerings focus on high-quality debt with limited duration, they serve different tax strategies and credit profiles, making the choice between them a matter of balancing yield against tax efficiency.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTES VGSH Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.05% 0.03% 1-year return (as of June 22, 2026) 3.30% 3.04% Dividend yield 2.76% 3.89% Beta 0.37 0.23 AUM $2.0 billion $33.9 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

VGSH maintains a pricing advantage with a 0.03% expense ratio compared to 0.05% for VTES. While VGSH offers a higher distribution yield of 3.89%, VTES may appeal to high-tax-bracket investors due to its federal tax-exempt status.

Performance comparison

Metric VTES VGSH Max drawdown over the past 3 years (2.42%) (3.79%) Growth of $1,000 over 3 years (total return) $1,097 $1,132

What's inside

VGSH focuses on investment-grade U.S. government debt, specifically targeting securities with dollar-weighted average durations of one to three years. The fund, which launched in 2009, manages a portfolio of 91 holdings. Its largest positions include the U.S. Treasury Note/Bond 3.50% 01/31/2028 at 2.3%, the U.S. Treasury Note/Bond 4.63% 04/30/2029 at 1.4%, and the U.S. Treasury Note/Bond 4.50% 05/31/2029 at 1.4%.

VTES focuses on the investment-grade municipal bond market, covering maturities from one month up to seven years. This fund launched in 2023 and tracks the S&P 0-7 Year National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index, with a total of 3,287 holdings. Its largest positions include the Vanguard Municipal Low Duration Fund at 1.87%, the North Colonie Central School District 3.75% 06/25/27 at 0.49%, and the Harris County Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corp 2.75% 12/01/2060 at 0.29%. The fund utilizes an ESG screen in its selection process.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

On the surface, VGSH looks like the obvious winner here -- it's cheaper to own, pays a higher yield, and has a much longer track record than the newer VTES. But the real question isn't which fund is "better" in isolation. It's which one is better for you, and that answer depends almost entirely on your tax situation.

Here's the core tradeoff: VGSH's 3.89% yield is taxable at the federal level. VTES's lower headline yield of 2.76% -- paid out in federally exempt municipal bond income -- may actually put more money in your pocket once taxes are factored in. For investors in the 32% or higher federal tax bracket, the after-tax math often tips in VTES's favor, even though the stated yield looks smaller. This is the whole reason the municipal bond market exists.

Short-term bond ETFs like these tend to show up in portfolios as a place to park cash -- or as a low-volatility anchor for more conservative investors who still want their money working harder than a savings account. VGSH's holdings of direct U.S. government obligations make it as close to risk-free as bond investing gets. VTES, backed by state and local government issuers, carries slightly more credit complexity, but the municipal bond market has historically had very low default rates.

For investors who aren't in a high tax bracket -- or who hold these funds in a tax-advantaged account like an IRA -- VGSH's higher yield and lower cost likely make it the more straightforward pick. For taxable account holders in upper income brackets, VTES is worth running the after-tax numbers on before dismissing its lower headline figure.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.