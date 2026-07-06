VTES vs. VCSH: Which Vanguard Bond ETF Is the Better Fit for Your Portfolio?

Key Points

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF offers a lower expense ratio and a significantly higher dividend yield than Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF provides income that is generally exempt from federal taxes, while Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF focuses on taxable corporate debt.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has achieved higher total returns over the last year with a slightly lower maximum drawdown.

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Investors choosing between the Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:VTES) and the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) must weigh the benefits of federally tax-free municipal income against the higher yields offered by taxable corporate debt.

Vanguard manages both funds and serves as a low-cost tool for short-term income. While both focus on high-quality debt with limited interest-rate sensitivity, the primary distinction lies in the underlying credit profile and the tax treatment of the interest income for shareholders.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTES VCSH Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Share price $101.31 (as of 2026-06-30) $79.03 (as of 2026-06-30) Expense ratio 0.05% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 2026-06-30) 3.2% 4.3% Dividend yield 2.7% 4.4% Beta 0.37 0.41 AUM $2.0B $50.5B

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Cost-conscious investors might favor the corporate bond fund, which carries a lower expense ratio of 0.03%. Furthermore, VCSH offers a substantially higher payout, with a yield gap of 1.70 percentage points over its municipal peer.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VTES VCSH Max drawdown (3 yr) (1.8%) (1.4%) Growth of $1,000 over 3 years (total return) $1,097 $1,183

What's inside

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF primarily invests in high-quality corporate debt issued by investment-grade issuers. Its holdings consist of corporate bonds with a dollar-weighted average maturity typically falling between one and five years, aimed at providing consistent income with low price volatility. The portfolio includes 3,030 holdings, and its largest positions include United States Treasury Note/Bond 4.13% 05/31/2031 at 0.36%, and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) 3.42% 12/20/2028 at 0.23%. It was launched in 2009. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has paid $3.51 per share over the trailing 12 months, which, at its recent ~$79.03 share price, works out to a 4.4% yield.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF tracks an index of municipal bonds with maturities ranging from one month to seven years, including a screen for environmental, social, and governance factors. The fund generally invests at least 80% of its assets in securities that generate income exempt from federal income taxes and the alternative minimum tax. The fund holds 3,286 securities from various states and city municipalities. It was launched in 2023. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has paid $2.78 per share over the trailing 12 months, which, at its recent ~$101.31 share price, works out to a 2.7% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What does this mean for investors?

These are both solid bond funds. Vanguard’s Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is ideal for an investor in a high tax bracket or for those who want to simplify their taxes as much as possible.

However, the short-term corporate bond offers advantages. It pays a higher yield, and even after accounting for taxes, investors will likely end up with a higher income from the VCSH.

VCSH has outperformed VTES over the past five years, which is notable, considering it spans a full market cycle and a rise in interest rates. The short-term bond holdings are less sensitive to interest rate changes, helping keep volatility low during such fluctuations.

For investors who are looking to put one of these funds in a tax-sheltered account, VCSH’s higher yield makes it the better choice.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.