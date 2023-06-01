VTECH HOLDINGS LTD USD.05 (HKEX:303) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 51.00

The average one-year price target for VTECH HOLDINGS LTD USD.05 (HKEX:303) has been revised to 51.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 45.90 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.94% from the latest reported closing price of 47.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in VTECH HOLDINGS LTD USD.05. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 303 is 0.19%, a decrease of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.22% to 25,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 3,825K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 3,632K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,412K shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 303 by 1.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,055K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 303 by 3.33% over the last quarter.

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,436K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares, representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 303 by 22.64% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,238K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 303 by 2.23% over the last quarter.

