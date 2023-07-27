VTC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: VTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.17, changing hands as low as $75.02 per share. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTC's low point in its 52 week range is $70.0932 per share, with $79.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.07.

