VTB's UK arm poised to enter administration

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - The British unit of Russian bank VTB will be placed in administration in the coming days, subject to a licence being granted to do so by United States sanctions authorities, a judge at London's High Court said on Wednesday.

Judge Timothy Fancourt told the court that the London-based VTB Capital plc unit was unable to operate and pay its debts due to Western sanctions imposed on VTB since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The order to appoint administrators would not be sealed until the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a licence permitting the action, the judge added.

Western sanctions on Russia have largely cut Moscow off from the global financial system and made some of the international operations of Russian banks unviable.

State-owned VTB VTBR.MM, Russia's second-largest bank, had already said last month it planned to close the London-based arm of its investment bank, after laying off some of its staff.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by John O'Donnell)

