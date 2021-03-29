VTB ready to buy more OFZ bonds if Russia raises state debt, CEO says

Adds details, quotes

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - VTB VTBR.MM is ready to buy more OFZ treasury bonds if Russia decides to increase rouble state debt by another 10 trillion to 15 trillion roubles, the chief executive of Russia's second biggest bank said.

Russian rouble and OFZ treasury bonds, which the finance ministry is using to finance its budget deficit, were under pressure recently over fears of possible new U.S. sanctions.

VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said he did not expect any new harsh steps from the United States but said it was hard to predict how the new U.S. administration may act.

"Speaking of further, potentially more harsh sanctions, we do not expect a such ... Yet we do have plans B and C," Kostin told reporters. "It is hard to predict how the U.S. administration may act."

VTB currently holds more than 900 billion roubles in OFZ treasury bonds and Kostin said his bank and Sberbank SBER.MM, the country's biggest bank, were ready to increase their holdings of OFZ treasury bonds further if there was such a need.

Kostin added that VTB expects to post 250 billion-270 billion roubles in net profit in 2021.

