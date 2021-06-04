VTB buys $75 mln stake in Russian car-share service Delimobil ahead of planned IPO

ST PETERSBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest lender VTB VTBR.MM has bought a $75 million minority stake in Russian car-sharing provider Delimobil, the company said on Friday, ahead of its planned listing in New York.

