VTB buys $75 mln stake in Russian car-share service Delimobil ahead of planned IPO

Gleb Stolyarov Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

ST PETERSBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest lender VTB VTBR.MM has bought a $75 million minority stake in Russian car-sharing provider Delimobil, the company said on Friday, ahead of its planned listing in New York.

