VT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (Symbol: VT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.86, changing hands as high as $94.52 per share. Vanguard Total World Stock shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VT's low point in its 52 week range is $82.35 per share, with $100.725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.12.
