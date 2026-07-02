VSXY Shows How Full-Price Retail and Gen Z Demand Are Evolving

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSXY is turning into a useful read-through for apparel retail. Its latest results show how product acceptance, brand relevance and channel execution can matter even when consumers remain selective.



The broader story is not only about intimates. VSXY is also showing how retailers can use fewer promotions, sharper youth marketing, modern stores and asset-light global growth to rebuild earnings quality.

VSXY Reflects a Shift Back to Full-Price Retail

Victoria’s Secret is leaning harder into regular-price selling. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, average unit retail rose in the mid-single digits, supported by fewer promotional events, lower promotional intensity and reduced markdown activity.



That discipline showed up in margins. Adjusted gross margin expanded 240 basis points to 37.6%, while adjusted operating income rose 153% to $80 million.



The lesson is clear: cost-sensitive consumers do not eliminate pricing power. Selective retailers can still protect margins when merchandising improves and customers accept the product.



Victoria's Secret & Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Victoria's Secret & Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Victoria's Secret & Co. Quote

Victoria’s Secret Tracks the Rise of Gen Z Spend

PINK is becoming central to the VSXY turnaround. The brand delivered low double-digit growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by apparel, intimates, stronger regular-price selling and a sharper identity for young shoppers.



Management said PINK’s new customer growth was led by 18- to 24-year-olds. App downloads rose more than 50%, while campaigns tied to Valentine’s Day, spring break and summer helped reinforce the brand’s cultural relevance.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO, which owns American Eagle and Aerie, is a relevant comparison because it also targets younger apparel consumers through store, digital and lifestyle branding strategies. Its Aerie brand keeps it in the broader youth-focused intimates and apparel conversation.

VSXY Shows Stores Still Matter in Omnichannel

Victoria’s Secret is not treating stores as a legacy burden. The company expects 30% of North America stores, 55% of international stores and 45% of the global fleet to be in the store-of-the-future format by the end of fiscal 2026.



That matters because traffic increased in both stores and digital in the first quarter. Stores also outperformed mall traffic, suggesting the physical channel can still drive brand experience, conversion and productivity.



Gap Inc. GAP offers another apparel-retail reference point because it operates a multi-brand store and digital model across Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta. Its current ticker is GAP after a 2024 ticker change.





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Victoria’s Secret Highlights Asset-Light Expansion

International is another part of the VSXY trend story. Reported international sales rose 44.9% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, or 36% after adjusting for the European digital reporting shift.



The company is using franchise, wholesale and joint venture models to expand globally with less owned-store capital. That approach can help retailers pursue international growth while limiting balance-sheet strain.



VSXY had 565 partner-operated stores as of May 2, 2026, including Beauty & Accessories and Full Assortment locations. That partner base gives the company a broader footprint without relying solely on owned-store expansion.

How VSXY Ratings Support the Trend Story

VSXY is more than a turnaround narrative. Comparable sales increased 13% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, net sales rose 15% to $1.560 billion, and management raised fiscal 2026 net sales guidance to $7.03-$7.13 billion.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). That rank points to favorable earnings estimate momentum over the near term, which supports the view that improving fundamentals are being recognized in forward expectations. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VSXY also has a VGM Score of A, along with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of C. The Style Scores suggest a balanced profile, with the strongest combined reading across value, growth and momentum factors.



For investors, the bottom line is that VSXY sits at the intersection of several retail themes: full-price selling, Gen Z engagement, store modernization and asset-light global growth. The Rank and Style Scores add measurable support, though risks from tariffs, operating costs and discretionary demand still need to be watched.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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