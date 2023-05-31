VSTO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.06, changing hands as low as $26.23 per share. Vista Outdoor Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VSTO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.97 per share, with $39.1761 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.31.
