VSTO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.30, changing hands as low as $38.45 per share. Vista Outdoor Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSTO's low point in its 52 week range is $18.75 per share, with $48.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.67.

