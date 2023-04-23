VSTECS HOLDINGS LTD HKD.1 (856) Price Target Decreased by 42.86% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for VSTECS HOLDINGS LTD HKD.1 (856) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an decrease of 42.86% from the prior estimate of 10.71 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.33% from the latest reported closing price of 4.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in VSTECS HOLDINGS LTD HKD.1. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 856 is 0.03%, a decrease of 12.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 181,972K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 112,425K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,695K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 856 by 21.02% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 10,006K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,547K shares, representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 856 by 38.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,477K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,561K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 856 by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,688K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,840K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 856 by 8.90% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 5,328K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,669K shares, representing a decrease of 100.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 856 by 15.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.