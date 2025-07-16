VSTA or UTI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Schools stocks are likely familiar with Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Vasta Platform Limited and Universal Technical Institute are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that VSTA is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

VSTA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.74, while UTI has a forward P/E of 30.19. We also note that VSTA has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. UTI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01.

Another notable valuation metric for VSTA is its P/B ratio of 0.39. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, UTI has a P/B of 5.91.

These metrics, and several others, help VSTA earn a Value grade of A, while UTI has been given a Value grade of C.

VSTA is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that VSTA is likely the superior value option right now.

