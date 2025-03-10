$VSTA Earnings Preview: Recent $VSTA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$VSTA ($VSTA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $667,590,000 and earnings of $1.57 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VSTA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$VSTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $VSTA stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,345,873 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,691,746
- FMR LLC removed 1,656,614 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,356,894
- COMPASS GROUP LLC removed 1,195,482 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,144,117
- SPX GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA removed 1,061,668 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,792,186
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 636,487 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,272,974
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 24,303 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,606
- STATE STREET CORP removed 13,541 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,612
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.