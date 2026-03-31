VST Stock: Valuation and Other Factors That Could Move Shares

Vistra Corp. VST has delivered strong trailing one-year performance, even after a sharp pullback over the past six months. The setup now hinges on whether improving earnings visibility and a deepening contracted base can offset normalization in retail results and a longer-dated growth timeline.



Below is how valuation, targets, guidance, and near-term catalysts line up for investors tracking what could move the stock next.

VST Shares vs. Peers: What the Multiples Say Now

VST trades at 15.92X forward 12-month earnings. That sits modestly below the Zacks Utility- Electric Power industry at 16.27X and the Zacks Utility sector at 16.64X, and at a steeper discount to the S&P 500 at 19.99X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past five years, VST’s forward earnings multiple has ranged from a high of 71.25X to a low of 5.91X, with a five-year median of 12.27X. At 15.92X, the stock screens above its median but far below prior peak valuation, suggesting pricing closer to a mid-cycle range than either extreme. That matters because today’s multiple implies the market is assigning meaningful value to improved visibility, without paying the kind of premium seen during past valuation spikes.



Some of the top utilities in the space like NextEra Energy NEE, Dominion Energy D and The Southern Company SO are currently trading at forward 12-months earnings multiple of 22.52X, 16.93X and 20.76X respectively. NEE, D and SO are all trading at a premium compared with VST and its industry.

Vistra’s Price Target

The stated price target is $155, based on 16.72X forward 12-month earnings. The positioning implies expectations for performance that tracks the broader market rather than meaningfully leading it.

VST Guidance: EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Band for 2026

For 2026, guidance calls for Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA of $6.8-$7.6 billion. Ongoing Operations Adjusted free cash flow before growth is guided to $3.925-$4.725 billion. Management’s growth drivers extend across years, with major cash flow benefits tied to items that ramp later in the decade.

Vistra’s Revenue Can Rise Backed by Hedges

Revenues missed expectations in the recent quarter but the broader takeaway is that visibility is improving as contracted and hedged positions rise, with nearly all of 2026 production hedged and most of 2027 covered.

Zacks Rank

Vistra currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.