$VST stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VST stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $497,660,792 of trading volume.

$VST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VST:

$VST insiders have traded $VST stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 642 institutional investors add shares of $VST stock to their portfolio, and 582 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VST stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VST in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VST forecast page.

$VST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VST recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $134.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI set a target price of $192.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $134.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 An analyst from Daiwa set a target price of $120.0 on 03/05/2025

You can track data on $VST on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.