$VST stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VST stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $266,613,682 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VST:
$VST Insider Trading Activity
$VST insiders have traded $VST stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN J MUSCATO (EVP, Pres Wholesale Ops & Dev) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 207,100 shares for an estimated $33,413,259.
- SCOTT A HUDSON (EVP & President Vistra Retail) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $18,878,250.
- CARRIE LEE KIRBY (EVP and Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $13,793,828.
- STEPHANIE ZAPATA MOORE (EVP and General Counsel) sold 38,141 shares for an estimated $6,176,553
- PAUL M BARBAS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 48,271 shares for an estimated $5,985,014.
- SCOTT B HELM sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,795,380
- JOHN WILLIAM PITESA purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $190,125
$VST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 588 institutional investors add shares of $VST stock to their portfolio, and 416 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,857,136 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $393,913,340
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,433,732 shares (+63.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $335,538,630
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,268,991 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $312,825,789
- THIRD POINT LLC removed 2,175,000 shares (-68.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $299,867,250
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,125,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $292,973,750
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,077,418 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $286,413,619
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 1,971,672 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $271,834,418
$VST Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
$VST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024
$VST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VST recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Daiwa set a target price of $120.0 on 03/05/2025
- Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital set a target price of $141.0 on 10/03/2024
