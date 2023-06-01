VST Selling Below CEO's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 23, Vistra Corp's CEO, James A. Burke, invested $120,250.00 into 5,000 shares of VST, for a cost per share of $24.05. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Burke, with shares changing hands as low as $23.99 per share. Vistra Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VST's low point in its 52 week range is $20.7619 per share, with $27.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.61. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which VST insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2023 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $25.59 $511,700.00 03/10/2023 James A. Burke President and CEO 8,000 $24.75 $198,000.00 03/16/2023 Scott B. Helm Director 5,000 $24.63 $123,130.00 03/17/2023 James A. Burke President and CEO 13,000 $24.35 $316,500.00 03/17/2023 Scott B. Helm Director 11,000 $24.72 $271,920.00 03/23/2023 James A. Burke President and CEO 5,000 $24.05 $120,250.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Vistra Corp is $0.816/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/20/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for VST, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.