VST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.49, changing hands as low as $23.30 per share. Vistra Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VST's low point in its 52 week range is $20.7619 per share, with $27.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.32.
Also see: ALIM Average Annual Return
SPB Historical Stock Prices
SYMX Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.