VST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.49, changing hands as low as $23.30 per share. Vistra Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VST's low point in its 52 week range is $20.7619 per share, with $27.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.32.

