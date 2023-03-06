VST Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.60, changing hands as high as $25.03 per share. Vistra Corp shares are currently trading up about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VST's low point in its 52 week range is $20.7619 per share, with $27.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.03.

