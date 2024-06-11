Is VSLAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Looking for a High Yield - Bonds fund? You may want to consider Invesco Senior Loan A (VSLAX) as a possible option. VSLAX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost.

Objective

VSLAX is classified in the High Yield - Bonds segment by Zacks, an area full of investment possibilities. High Yield - Bonds funds come in below investment grade, and are referred to as " junk " bonds for this reason. Compared to their investment grade peers, these funds are at a higher default risk, but typically pay out higher yields while posing similar interest rate risks.

History of Fund/Manager

VSLAX finds itself in the Invesco family, based out of Kansas City, MO. The Invesco Senior Loan A made its debut in February of 2005 and VSLAX has managed to accumulate roughly $46.98 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 3.87%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 4.82%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 14.37%, the standard deviation of VSLAX over the past three years is 4.43%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 8.02% compared to the category average of 15.37%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

VSLAX carries a beta of -0.26, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a positive alpha of 2.49, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, VSLAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 3% compared to the category average of 0.90%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, VSLAX is actually more expensive than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $1,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

