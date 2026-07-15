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VSHY

VSHY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

July 15, 2026 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: VSHY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.81, changing hands as high as $21.82 per share. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VSHY's low point in its 52 week range is $21.3976 per share, with $22.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Further VSHY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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