VSHY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: VSHY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.81, changing hands as high as $21.82 per share. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSHY's low point in its 52 week range is $21.3976 per share, with $22.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Further VSHY Research:

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