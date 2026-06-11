VSH's $1.6B Backlog Sounds Bullish, But Can Export Risks Derail Growth?

Vishay Intertechnology VSH entered 2026 with strong momentum, highlighted by a record backlog of $1.6 billion, up 21% year over year, and a companywide book-to-bill ratio of 1.34. The figures reflect broad-based demand strength across automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, healthcare and AI-related applications, reinforcing management’s confidence that the company is entering a new growth phase under its Vishay 3.0 strategy.

Demand tied to artificial intelligence remains a key driver. Vishay reported strong orders for high-voltage MOSFETs, polymer capacitors, power inductors and current-sense resistors used in AI servers, networking switches and optical communication systems. Customers in Asia are increasingly building safety stock for AI-related products, while telecom customers are forecasting stronger demand for both 800G and 1.6T optical networking infrastructure. These trends provide substantial visibility into future revenue growth.

However, export and geopolitical risks remain important variables. Management highlighted increasing uncertainty in global trade conditions, noting that customers are building buffer inventories while Vishay is raising raw-material and work-in-process inventory levels to maintain supply continuity amid geopolitical risks. Automotive customers in Asia accelerated production ahead of U.S. tariff actions, while distributors increased backlogs in anticipation of potential lead-time extensions, particularly for AI-related products.

To mitigate these risks, Vishay is expanding capacity through its Newport facility, a new 12-inch fab in Germany and additional subcontractor partnerships. The company is also positioning itself as a dependable supplier with competitive lead times, enabling it to gain market share even during periods of supply-chain disruption.

Although tariffs, trade restrictions and geopolitical tensions may create near-term volatility, Vishay’s expanding manufacturing footprint, growing backlog and increasing exposure to AI infrastructure suggest it remains well positioned to sustain growth if demand trends continue.

Peer Update

Coherent Corp’s COHR primary export-related risk stems from industry-wide supply constraints and geopolitical uncertainty affecting critical AI infrastructure components. Management highlighted ongoing constraints in indium phosphide, a key material used in optical networking products that support AI data centers. While demand remains exceptionally strong, Coherent recognizes that supply-chain bottlenecks and global trade dynamics could limit the pace at which it converts backlog into revenues.

To mitigate these risks, Coherent is aggressively expanding internal indium phosphide production capacity, accelerating its 6-inch indium phosphide ramp and diversifying manufacturing across Texas, Sweden and Zurich.

COHR believes its manufacturing scale, long-term customer agreements and vertically integrated photonics capabilities provide a competitive advantage in navigating supply and geopolitical challenges.

Amkor Technology AMKR faces export-related risks, primarily from evolving export controls, advanced silicon and memory supply constraints, and broader geopolitical uncertainty. Management noted that delayed customer material shipments linked to advanced silicon and memory availability are creating nonlinear factory loading patterns, while trade-policy developments remain a key area of focus.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are increasing material cost pressures across the semiconductor supply chain. To address these challenges, Amkor is prioritizing production where materials are available, working closely with customers and suppliers to improve supply visibility, and implementing pricing actions to offset rising costs. Amkor is also expanding its geographic footprint through investments in Arizona, Korea and Vietnam, reducing concentration risk while strengthening its ability to support future advanced packaging demand.

VSH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of VSH have skyrocketed 218.7% so far this year compared with the sector’s 49.1% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, VSH trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.99, below the industry average. It is higher than its five-year median of 0.87. Vishay carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSH’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 1600% improvement from the year-ago period’s level.



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The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.