VSH Surges Nearly 300% YTD: What's Driving the Strong Uptrend?

Vishay Intertechnology VSH has been a standout performer in the semiconductor industry in 2026, with its stock gaining 294.8% year to date. The rally has been fueled by a combination of accelerating demand for AI-related power applications, improving industrial and automotive markets, rising defense spending and a sharp recovery in orders and backlog under the company’s Vishay 3.0 transformation strategy.

The company’s recent results underscore the improving momentum. First-quarter 2026 revenues rose 17.3% year over year to $839 million, exceeding guidance and marking growth across all end markets, channels and geographic regions.

Management highlighted strong AI-related demand, inventory replenishment and market-share gains as key drivers. Even more encouraging, Vishay’s total company book-to-bill ratio reached 1.34 in the first quarter, up from 1.2 in the previous quarter, while backlog expanded 21% to $1.6 billion, representing 5.7 months of demand visibility. For semiconductors, book-to-bill stood at an impressive 1.47, signaling continued order strength heading into the remainder of 2026.

VSH stock has significantly underperformed its peers, Diodes DIOD and Lattice Semiconductor LSCC, so far this year. Over the same period, shares of Diodes have gained 104.8%, while those of Lattice Semiconductor have improved 84.2%.



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AI Demand Is Becoming a Major Growth Engine

The biggest catalyst behind Vishay’s recent strength is its expanding exposure to AI infrastructure. Management repeatedly highlighted growing demand for power-management components used in AI servers, networking equipment and data-center infrastructure.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, AI-related power applications were among the primary drivers of revenue growth, with customers increasingly adding Vishay semiconductors and passive components to AI server designs. The company highlighted strong demand for power conversion solutions, multiphase DC-to-DC converter modules, chipset power-management products, AI optical modules and emerging 800-volt power-management architectures.

That momentum continued into 2026. Vishay reported ongoing demand for high-voltage MOSFETs used in AI power applications and noted that customers are increasingly adopting its polymer capacitors, power inductors and current-sense resistors.

The company is also participating in next-generation AI server power supplies, optical communication modules and high-bandwidth network switches. Management highlighted increasing activity from telecom customers supporting AI optical communication networks, including both 800-gigabit and 1.6-terabit switches.

Vishay’s AI opportunity differs from that of its peers. Lattice Semiconductor is capitalizing on AI data-center demand through FPGA and platform-management solutions, which helped fuel 42% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter. Diodes is also benefiting from AI server-related applications, contributing to 22% revenue growth. In contrast, Vishay is focused on the power-management layer of AI infrastructure, positioning it to benefit regardless of which AI computing architecture emerges as the market leader.

Estimate Revision Trend for VSH

Although estimates for Vishay’s 2026 earnings have moved down 16.7% to 75 cents per share over the past year, the same for 2027 earnings has improved 52.5% to $1.54 since February 2026. While the negative estimate revision for 2026 primarily reflects the rising raw material cost and higher capital expenditure for capacity expansion, the positive revision for 2027 looks promising.



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EV and Industrial Recovery Add Another Layer of Growth

Beyond AI, Vishay continues to benefit from rising electronic content in vehicles. Automotive revenues increased in the first quarter as OEMs ramped up hybrid and EV programs, while the company strengthened relationships with major automakers and Tier 1 suppliers.

Management stated that Vishay is now the top resistor supplier for multiple OEMs launching new EV platforms and expects to support production growth through at least 2028. Design activity remains centered on battery management systems, ADAS, smart cockpits, power steering and electrified drivetrains.

Industrial demand is also recovering rapidly. Industrial Power revenues increased for a fifth consecutive quarter, supported by power transmission, renewable energy, smart-metering projects, factory automation and AI infrastructure investments. The company continues to win smart-grid projects and is seeing growing demand for next-generation power supplies supporting AI servers and data centers.

Defense Spending Creates a Long Runway

Another emerging growth pillar is aerospace and defense. First-quarter aerospace-defense revenues climbed 14.1% sequentially and 16.8% year over year as U.S. and allied nations increased military spending.

Vishay is supplying components for drones, radar systems, low-earth-orbit satellites, communications systems and hypersonic missile programs. Management believes defense demand is still in the early stages of a multiyear expansion, supported by rising defense budgets across the globe.

Valuation Comparison

From a valuation perspective, VSH remains attractive despite its rally. The stock trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.08, below Diodes’ 2.86 and dramatically below LSCC’s 23.31. While VSH’s multiple sits above its five-year median of 0.87, it remains far below the sector average of 24.85, suggesting investors are paying a reasonable price for accelerating growth.



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Challenges Still Exist

Despite the favorable outlook, investors should remain aware of several risks. AI-related demand currently represents one of the strongest drivers of growth, making Vishay increasingly exposed to data-center spending cycles. Any slowdown in AI infrastructure investment could moderate growth expectations.

The company continues to face cost pressures, including elevated raw-material expenses and ongoing investments to support capacity expansion. In addition, growing competition from companies such as Diodes and Lattice could pressure pricing or market-share gains in certain applications. While Vishay’s backlog and book-to-bill ratios remain healthy, the semiconductor industry remains cyclical and inventory corrections can emerge quickly if demand weakens.

Conclusion

Vishay’s strong stock performance appears supported by fundamentals rather than speculation. The company is benefiting from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, EV adoption, industrial automation and defense modernization. Its rising book-to-bill ratio of 1.34, expanding backlog, improving customer engagement and growing market share suggest that demand momentum remains intact heading into the rest of 2026.

Given its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), expanding AI exposure, improving financial metrics and still-discounted valuation relative to peers and the broader sector, VSH looks like a compelling investment opportunity for investors seeking semiconductor exposure in 2026. This is supported by a Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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