VSH Q4 Earnings Miss: Will Weak Results Drag the Stock Down?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH reported breakeven non-GAAP earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The bottom-line result missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 11 cents.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Vishay Intertechnology’s revenues of $714.72 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.73%. The figure declined 9% on a year-over-year basis.

VSH’s lower-than-expected fourth-quarter performance is unlikely to boost VSH’s stock price, which already declined 15.3% in the past year and has underperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index’s return of 25.2% and 23.5%, respectively.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

VSH’s Q4 Details

VSH’s poor performance was negatively impacted by softness across its segments (MOSFET, Diodes, Optoelectronics, Resistors and Inductors).

Revenues from MOSFET (20.5% of total revenues) were $146.6 million, down 12.8% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.98.

Third-quarter revenues from Diodes (19.8% of total revenues) were $141.4 million, down 13.4% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.00.

Revenues from Optoelectronics (6.6% of total revenues) in the fourth quarter were $46.9 million, down 13% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.00.

Revenues from Resistors (24.8% of total revenues) were $177 million, down 10.6% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.91.

Revenues from Inductors (11.7% of total revenues) were $83.4 million, down 5.1% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.01.

Revenues from Capacitors (16.7% of total revenues) were $119.3 million, up 4.6% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.21.

VSH’s fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $66.21 million, down 48.1% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 700 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 9.3%.

Adjusted operating margin was 1.4% in the reported quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2024, VSH’s cash and cash equivalents were $590.3 million compared with $643.8 million as of Sept. 30.

Long-term debt was $905 million as of Dec. 31, higher than $820.8 million as of Sept. 30.

Net cash from operating activities was $173.7 million, while the company generated a negative free cash flow of $75.6 million during the quarter.

VSH Offers Q1 Guidance

For the first quarter, Vishay Intertechnology expects revenues to be $710 million (+/- $20 million).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $705.6 million, suggesting a year-over-year fall of 5.5%.

Operating margin is anticipated to be 19.0% (+/- 50 basis points).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 2 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 91%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, VSH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Bill Holdings BILL, Celestica CLS and CrowdStrike CRWD are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. While BILL and CLS sport Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, CRWD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for BILL’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.77 per share over the past 60 days, indicating a 13% year-over-year increase. BILL shares have gained 26.2% in the past year.

The consensus mark for CLS’ 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 33 cents to $4.75 per share over the past seven days, indicating a 22.4% year-over-year increase. CLS shares have risen 257.3% in the past year.

The consensus mark for CRWD’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $3.74 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a 21% year-over-year increase. CRWD shares have gained 34.6% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.