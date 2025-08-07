VSH Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Falls

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH reported second-quarter 2025 loss of 7 cents per share, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 2 cents. Moreover, this compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 17 cents.



Vishay Intertechnology’s revenues of $762.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. Moreover, the top line increased 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s weak second-quarter performance weighed on investor sentiment, leading to a fall of 14.05% in its share price on Wednesday. Year to date, VSH stock has plunged 17.8%, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 10.9%.



VSH has a mixed earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, the average negative surprise being 149.2%.

VSH’s Q2 Top-Line Details

Vishay Intertechnology’s second-quarter performance reflected a broad-based recovery, with a year-over-year increase in revenues across most segments indicating a recovery in demand.



Revenues from MOSFET (19.5% of total revenues) were $148.6 million, down 4.19% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.00.



Second-quarter revenues from Diodes (19.4% of total revenues) were $147.9 million, up 1.1% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.93.



Revenues from Optoelectronics (7.1% of total revenues) in the second quarter were $54.1 million, up 2.1% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.05.



Revenues from Resistors (25.6% of total revenues) were $194.8 million, up 8.5% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.91.



Revenues from Inductors (12.6% of total revenues) were $95.7 million, up 1.7% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.91.



Revenues from Capacitors (15.9% of total revenues) were $121.1 million, moving up 6.8% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.40.



VSH’s second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $63.5 million, down 28.2% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 360 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 8.3%.



The operating margin was 2.9% in the reported quarter, down from 5.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 28, 2025, VSH’s cash and cash equivalents were $473.9 million compared with $609.4 million as of March 29, 2025.

Long-term debt was $914.5 million as of June 28, lower than $988.2 million as of March 29.



Net cash used in operating activities was $8.8 million, while the company generated a negative free cash flow of $73.2 million in the quarter.

VSH Initiates Q3 Guidance

For the second quarter, Vishay Intertechnology expects revenues of $775 million (plus or minus $20 million).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $752.4 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 2.3%.



The gross profit margin is anticipated to be 19.7% (plus or minus 50 basis points).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 62.5%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, VSH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are CDW CDW, Genpact G and EXL Service EXLS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDW’s 2025 earnings has been revised upwards by 2 cents to $9.73 per share in the past 30 days, implying a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. CDW shares have declined 4.9% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genpact’s 2025 earnings has been revised by 2 cents to $3.49 per share over the past 30 days and suggests a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. Genpact shares have fallen 1.8% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXL Service’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 2 cents to $1.90 per share in the past seven days, calling for a 15.2% year-over-year increase. EXL Service shares have fallen 3.7% year to date.

