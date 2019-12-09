VSH Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/11/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/11/19, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.095, payable on 12/23/19. As a percentage of VSH's recent stock price of $20.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VSH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSH's low point in its 52 week range is $14.36 per share, with $22.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.03.

In Monday trading, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

