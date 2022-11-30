VSGX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (Symbol: VSGX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.80, changing hands as high as $50.90 per share. Vanguard ESG International Stock shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VSGX's low point in its 52 week range is $42.0701 per share, with $62.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.88.
