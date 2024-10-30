News & Insights

VSee Health Partners with BabyLiveAdvice for Maternal Care

October 30, 2024 — 05:48 pm EDT

VSee Health ( (VSEE) ) has provided an update.

VSee Health and BabyLiveAdvice have joined forces to tackle the maternal care crisis in the U.S. by providing innovative virtual maternal care services. This partnership aims to support hospitals and clinics in maternity deserts, where access to maternal health services is limited, by leveraging VSee Health’s digital platform to deliver comprehensive non-clinical care. The collaboration addresses critical staffing shortages and enhances maternal care quality by ensuring continuous support from pregnancy through postpartum, ultimately striving to reduce maternal mortality and disparities.

