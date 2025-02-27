$VSEC stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VSEC stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,006,249 of trading volume.

$VSEC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VSEC:

$VSEC insiders have traded $VSEC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CALVIN SCOTT KOONCE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,300 shares for an estimated $1,405,071.

$VSEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $VSEC stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VSEC Government Contracts

We have seen $30,960,508 of award payments to $VSEC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

