$VSEC stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 27, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

$VSEC stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,006,249 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $VSEC:

$VSEC Insider Trading Activity

$VSEC insiders have traded $VSEC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CALVIN SCOTT KOONCE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,300 shares for an estimated $1,405,071.

$VSEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $VSEC stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 698,642 shares (+52.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,440,854
  • FMR LLC removed 646,566 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,488,426
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 376,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,833,680
  • ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 333,244 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,691,504
  • FIL LTD removed 302,766 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,793,046
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 277,971 shares (+63.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,435,042
  • UBS GROUP AG added 272,038 shares (+685.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,870,813

$VSEC Government Contracts

We have seen $30,960,508 of award payments to $VSEC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

