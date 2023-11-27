News & Insights

VSE (VSEC) Price Target Increased by 10.64% to 79.56

November 27, 2023 — 02:10 pm EST

The average one-year price target for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) has been revised to 79.56 / share. This is an increase of 10.64% from the prior estimate of 71.91 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.75% from the latest reported closing price of 62.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in VSE. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSEC is 0.56%, a decrease of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.49% to 16,322K shares. VSEC / VSE Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of VSEC is 1.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSEC / VSE Corp. Shares Held by Institutions

Koonce Calvin Scott holds 1,867K shares representing 11.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,515K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,157K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 24.99% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 605K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 39.72% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 443K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 3.42% over the last quarter.

VSE Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services.

