VSE Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) reported record first-quarter 2026 results and updated its full-year outlook to reflect the addition of Precision Aviation Group (PAG), which the company said it closed on May 5. Management emphasized continued strength in engine-related aftermarket demand and said it has not seen any near-term change in customer behavior despite macro uncertainty and higher fuel prices.

First-quarter results driven by distribution and MRO growth

Chief Financial Officer Adam Cohn said VSE generated $325 million in revenue in the first quarter, up 27% year-over-year. Distribution revenue rose 26% and MRO revenue increased 28%. Cohn attributed the distribution increase to “strong performance across new and existing programs, product line expansion, market share gains, and contributions from the Aero 3 acquisition,” while MRO growth reflected “expanded repair capacity, new repair capabilities, sustained end market demand, and contributions from the Aero 3 and Turbine Weld acquisitions.”

Excluding recent acquisitions, Cohn said organic revenue increased about 15% year-over-year. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 37% to $55 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.1%, up roughly 130 basis points from the prior-year period. Cohn said the margin improvement was driven by a higher mix of “higher-margin product and repair activity,” higher-margin OEM licensed manufacturing sales, and early synergies from recent acquisitions.

VSE posted adjusted net income of $33 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.17 for the quarter.

President and CEO John Cuomo said the quarter reflected “balanced contributions” from both distribution and MRO channels, and highlighted that engine-related aftermarket activity “now represents more than half of our total revenue.” Cuomo said profitability benefited from execution on programs, expanded product offerings and MRO capabilities, strong OEM licensing and manufacturing performance, and “early synergy realization from recent acquisitions.”

PAG acquisition closes; management outlines integration focus and synergy cadence

Cuomo said VSE closed its acquisition of Precision Aviation Group on May 5. He described the combined platform as spanning 61 locations across eight countries, including 48 repair facilities and 11 distribution centers of excellence. Cuomo said the combination expands VSE’s distribution and MRO capabilities, increases technical depth, and strengthens its ability to deliver “more integrated end-to-end solutions with increased proprietary content” across commercial, business and general aviation, rotorcraft, OEM, and defense markets.

Strategically, Cuomo said the deal accelerates VSE’s shift toward a “more integrated, higher-margin aftermarket model with greater exposure to repair and engine-related activity.” He added that PAG’s margin profile is “immediately accretive” and “supports a clear path to exceeding 20% consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins over time.”

On synergy timing, Cuomo told RBC Capital Markets’ Ken Herbert to think about 2026 as “more insourcing and cross-selling,” while 2027 would include more cost synergies. He also said PAG would “grow naturally high single digits,” though VSE has been “conservatized” in its assumptions because some activity is expected to shift to intercompany work as synergies are implemented.

Asked by Deutsche Bank’s Scott Deuschle when VSE could reach 20% EBITDA margins, Cuomo said VSE originally modeled reaching that level “more like the end of 2027,” but he was not ready to commit to an accelerated timeline so soon after the close. “We’ve owned the business for, I think 25 hours now,” he said.

Additional M&A and program activity: NorthStar, Pratt & Whitney Canada agreement, and CFM56 asset management

Cuomo also highlighted the April 1 acquisition of NorthStar Technology, which he described as a provider of MRO and third-party logistics services supporting the engine aftermarket. Cuomo said the deal expands engine services in business and general aviation, deepens integration with OEM supply chains, and helps capture demand for teardown and other labor-intensive services. In response to a modeling question, Cohn said NorthStar is “immaterial” financially, contributing “a few million of revenue” for the year, while Cuomo characterized the acquisition as a strategic move to support an OEM partner’s logistics, repair capacity, and teardown needs.

Cuomo reiterated a previously announced globally exclusive life-of-program distribution agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada for APU aftermarket components, spanning more than 2,500 SKUs across more than 15 platforms. He said the program expands VSE’s OEM-aligned portfolio and increases its role in supporting the assets over their lifecycle. In response to William Blair’s Louie DiPalma, Cuomo said the program will “scale throughout the year,” while Cohn added that it is already embedded in guidance and replaces revenue from a program ending this year.

VSE also expanded an airline-focused asset management program through the acquisition of CFM56 engines for a major U.S. airline partner. Cuomo told Deutsche Bank that VSE generally views its used serviceable material exposure as “asset management,” often aiming to be asset-light by helping customers monetize assets through sales, teardown, and repair. In this case, he said the airline wanted to exit some engines and VSE purchased them, planning to tear them down and route work through its MRO shops. Cuomo said the inventory build and cash usage during the quarter were driven by both the engine purchases and an inventory build for the new APU program.

Balance sheet, free cash flow seasonality, and new financing

Cohn said total debt outstanding at the end of the first quarter was $366 million, and VSE had $1.24 billion of cash and cash equivalents, “of which a majority was used to fund the PAG acquisition at closing.” VSE had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility, which was “recently upsized to $500 million.”

During the quarter, Cohn said VSE used approximately $69 million of free cash flow, driven by part procurement seasonality and strategic investments tied to the APU program and the expanded airline-focused asset management initiative. He said the company expects stronger free cash flow generation as these investments scale over the balance of the year.

Pro forma for the PAG acquisition, Cohn said adjusted net leverage is estimated to be below 3x, with a “clear path” to below 2.5x by year-end, driven by EBITDA growth and free cash flow generation.

Cohn also outlined VSE’s updated capital structure following the PAG close: a $900 million term loan B and an upsized $500 million revolver, replacing the prior term loan A and revolver structure. Wolfe Research’s Louis Raffetto asked about pricing, and Cohn said the term loan B is SOFR plus 200 with step-downs based on leverage, while describing the revolver as having a similar pricing grid and offering greater flexibility and fewer covenants.

Updated 2026 guidance and management commentary on demand

With PAG included, Cohn said VSE updated its full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance to a range of 57% to 61%, presented net of intercompany eliminations. He also raised the full-year adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 18.1% to 18.5%. Cohn emphasized that both updates reflect the inclusion of PAG and “no change in our expectations for the underlying business.”

For additional modeling assumptions, Cohn projected:

Interest expense net of interest income: approximately $37 million to $40 million

approximately $37 million to $40 million Depreciation and amortization: approximately $98 million to $103 million

approximately $98 million to $103 million Effective tax rate: approximately 25%

approximately 25% Stock-based compensation: approximately $18 million to $19 million

approximately $18 million to $19 million Capital expenditures: approximately 2% to 2.5% of revenue

On the demand environment, Cuomo said VSE has not seen a pullback in airline capacity, OEM production plans, or operator behavior, despite near-term macro uncertainty and higher fuel prices. In Q&A, Citi’s John Godyn pressed on leading indicators, and Cuomo said the company has not seen softness, citing strong April activity and “outward bookings” that remain “quite strong.” Cuomo also highlighted VSE’s exposure to business and general aviation, which he said has historically been less sensitive to fuel price volatility and remains resilient.

Looking ahead, Cuomo said VSE’s 2026 priorities include integrating acquisitions and realizing synergies; implementing newly awarded OEM and distribution programs (including the Pratt & Whitney Canada APU agreement); expanding MRO capacity and technical capabilities; converting the organic growth pipeline; and enhancing systems and processes to support scale, including “targeted use of AI and data-driven tools” to improve operational efficiency.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company's solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE's core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

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