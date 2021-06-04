VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.09

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) will pay a dividend of US$0.09 on the 28th of July. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 0.7%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

VSE's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Even though VSE is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 17.4% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:VSEC Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.12 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. VSE's earnings per share has shrunk at 17% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

We'd also point out that VSE has issued stock equal to 15% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We're Not Big Fans Of VSE's Dividend

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help VSE make more consistent payments in the future. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for VSE (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

