VSE (FRA:VS3) Price Target Increased by 7.60% to 72.25

The average one-year price target for VSE (FRA:VS3) has been revised to 72.25 / share. This is an increase of 7.60% from the prior estimate of 67.14 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.20 to a high of 81.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.56% from the latest reported closing price of 54.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in VSE. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 12.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VS3 is 0.56%, a decrease of 8.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.74% to 16,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koonce Calvin Scott holds 1,867K shares representing 11.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,515K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,157K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VS3 by 24.99% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 605K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VS3 by 39.72% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 518K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company.

