VSE (FRA:VS3) Price Target Increased by 20.12% to 67.14

The average one-year price target for VSE (FRA:VS3) has been revised to 67.14 / share. This is an increase of 20.12% from the prior estimate of 55.90 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.30 to a high of 78.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.96% from the latest reported closing price of 50.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in VSE. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VS3 is 0.59%, an increase of 132.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.81% to 13,010K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koonce Calvin Scott holds 1,867K shares representing 11.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,157K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VS3 by 24.99% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 506K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 440K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company.

Royce & Associates holds 414K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing a decrease of 14.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VS3 by 3.10% over the last quarter.

