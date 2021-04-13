VSE Enters Distribution Agreement With Global Aircraft Engine Manufacturer

(RTTNews) - VSE Corp. (VSEC) announced it has entered into a 15-year distribution agreement valued at approximately $1 billion over the life of the contract with a global aircraft engine manufacturer. Under the agreement, VSE Aviation will be the distributor for more than 6,000 flight-critical components used in more than 100 business and general aviation and regional aviation engine platforms.

VSE currently expects program revenue from the agreement to be approximately $12 million in 2021 and $45 million in 2022. The company said, once fully implemented, the program is expected to generate more than $60 million in annual revenue.

