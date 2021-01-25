VSE Corporation (VSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 26, 2021

VSE Corporation (VSEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that VSEC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VSEC was $41.39, representing a -2.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.43 and a 199.28% increase over the 52 week low of $13.83.

VSEC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). VSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VSEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.