VSE Corporation (VSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 27, 2021

VSE Corporation (VSEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that VSEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.05, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VSEC was $44.05, representing a -2.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.01 and a 152.73% increase over the 52 week low of $17.43.

VSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.48. Zacks Investment Research reports VSEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.89%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VSEC Dividend History page.

