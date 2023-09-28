VSE Corporation (VSEC), BCP Jointly Aborts FDS Divestiture

VSE Corporation VSEC entered into a mutual agreement with Bernhard Capital Partners (“BCP”) to terminate the agreement of divesting VSE Federal and Defense segment (“FDS”). The company had announced the divestiture agreement on May 1, 2023.



Upon the termination of the agreement, neither of the parties will be liable to pay any termination fee, however, the respective costs and expenses will have to be born separately.



Even if due to unrelated reasons, the divestiture is kept on hold for a reasonable amount of time, VSE Corporation still intends to divest FDS in the future. As the segment is up for sale, its operations are currently discontinued till its successful divestiture.

Focus on Aviation & Fleet Segments to Boost Growth

VSE Corporation intends to focus on operating as a two-segment, Aviation and Fleet, business to accelerate its growth strategies, thus aiming at high growth and margins. It solely desires to cater to the demands of its aviation and fleet customers, along with focusing on aftermarket distribution, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services. To uphold its words, the company indulged in strategic acquisitions as a start.



On Jul 3, 2023, VSE Corporation completed the acquisition of Desser Holding Company LLC, a global aftermarket solutions provider of specialty distribution and MRO services. The global locations (the U.S., the United Kingdom and Australia) of the acquiree will provide a diverse and attractive aftermarket customer base and support the company’s kit to tail aircraft distribution and MRO service strategy in the highly fragmented aftermarket.



Furthermore, on Feb 1, the company acquired Precision Fuel Components, LLC, an MRO service provider for engine accessory and fuel systems supporting the business and general aviation market. This $11.7 million acquisition will enhance and expand the company’s MRO capabilities and client base.



VSEC’s capital-allocation strategies also reflect support to bolt-in buyouts along with working capital needs for strategic investments to support growth prospects. The company’s attention to the efficient execution of planned growth strategies to elevate the performance of its Aviation and Fleet segments will eventually increase its long-term profit growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of VSEC have gained 25.5% in the year so far, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 18.4% growth. The upward trend is attributable to the strong performance of the Aviation and Fleet segments, reflecting strengthened customer and supplier relationships, market share expansion, and robust end-market activity.

Zacks Rank

VSE Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, TopBuild Corp. BLD and Fluor Corporation FLR.



EMCOR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



EME delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average. Shares of the company have risen 83.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 11.3% and 35.4%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported levels.



TopBuild currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. BLD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.1%, on average. Shares of the company have risen 50.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 3.3% and 8.4%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported levels.



Fluor currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. FLR delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average. Shares of the company have gained 50% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLR’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 12.6% and 159.8%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported levels.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VSE Corporation (VSEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.