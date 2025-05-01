Markets
VSE Corporation Acquires Turbine Weld Industries For Approx. $50 Mln In Cash

May 01, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - VSE Corporation (VSEC), Thursday announced the acquisition of Turbine Weld Industries, LLC, a specialized Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul service provider, for a purchase price of approximately $50 million in cash.

With this acquisition, the company expects to enhance its position in business and general aviation market, as well as strengthen its collaboration with OEM partners.

The deal was funded by the company's existing credit facility.

In the pre-market hours, VSE's stock is trading at $114.52, up 0.09 percent on the Nasdaq.

