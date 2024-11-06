VSE Corp. reports Q3 EPS 71c, consensus 60c

Reports Q3 revenue $$273.61M , consensus $268.44M.”We are very pleased to announce our third quarter 2024 results, marked by the strongest quarterly performance in our Aviation segment’s history, achieving a revenue milestone of over $200 million,” stated John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation. “The 34% year-over-year revenue growth, combined with record profitability, reflects balanced contributions across our Aviation business units. The key drivers to our growth include the successful execution of new distribution awards, the expansion of our maintenance, repair, and overhaul MRO capabilities, the launch of our new OEM-licensed manufacturing program, and contributions from our recent acquisition of Turbine Controls TCI .” Mr. Cuomo continued, “Additionally, during the quarter, we completed the integration of Desser Aerospace’s U.S. distribution business, launched a new Aviation e-commerce platform, made substantial progress in establishing our OEM-licensed manufacturing capabilities, and began distributing new products through our European Distribution Center of Excellence in Hamburg, Germany. The Aviation segment continues to perform successfully during a year of repositioning and focused execution. “In our Fleet segment, we continue to advance our customer diversification strategy, with our commercial customers representing 64% of segment revenue as of the third quarter. Following a temporary reduction in activity with the United States Postal Service USPS due to their system integration, activity levels have stabilized at the quarter’s end, positioning us for improved revenue and profitability in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter,” Mr. Cuomo concluded. “Our third quarter 2024 results reflect our commitment to financial discipline,” stated Adam Cohn, Chief Financial Officer of VSE Corporation. “During the quarter, we generated positive free cash flow, reduced our debt, and maintained an adjusted net leverage ratio within our target range of 3.0 to 3.5 times. Following our successful October 2024 equity offering, the Company has ample financial liquidity and flexibility to complete the acquisition of Kellstrom Aerospace in the fourth quarter and capitalize on the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead. As we look out to the fourth quarter, we expect to drive stronger free cash flow supported by ongoing operational execution on the strategic inventory investments made earlier this year. As I step into my role as CFO, I am excited to join such a dynamic team and look forward to building on VSE’s impressive track record. In the months ahead, I am committed to enhancing shareholder value as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities.”

