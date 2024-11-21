VSE Corp. relocates corporate headquarters to Miramar, FL

VSE Corporation announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Miramar, Florida. The new headquarters will be co-located with the Company’s Aviation segment headquarters and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul MRO center of excellence at 3361 Enterprise Way, Miramar, FL, 33025. “We are pleased to announce the relocation of our corporate headquarters to South Florida, now co-located with our VSE Aviation segment headquarters and MRO center of excellence in Miramar, Florida,” said John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation. “This strategic move strengthens our ability to support our business partners and employees while reinforcing our commitment to the thriving South Florida aerospace community. By integrating our corporate headquarters with the Aviation segment headquarters and MRO facility, we expect to enhance collaboration and create a more dynamic, interconnected workspace for our team.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VSEC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.