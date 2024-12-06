VSE Corp. price target raised to $135 from $125 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert raised the firm’s price target on VSE Corp. (VSEC) to $135 from $125 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is updating its model after the company announced this week it has closed on the acquisition of Kellstrom for $200M. Kellstrom acquisition will be positive for VSE, broadening the company’s geographic and customer expansions, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
