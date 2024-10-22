VSE Corp. price target raised to $120 from $100 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on VSE Corp. (VSEC) to $120 from $100 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is citing the company’s preliminary Q3 revenue outlook of $268M-$275M offered as part of its announcement that it is acquiring Kellstrom Aerospace for $200M last week, noting that VSE is seeing stronger growth in its Aviation business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The Kellstrom acquisition also fits very well with VSE Corp. and its engine distribution capabilities, RBC added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VSEC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.